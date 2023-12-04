KISS performed their final concert, but have they reached the end of the road?

"End of of the Road" tour is over and the band is done with live touring. But during an encore, KISS stepped offstage to be replaced by digital avatars. They can rock and roll all night — forever.

INSKEEP: KISS performed their final concert over the weekend. Though final is not the word. They finished their End Of The Road tour and are done with live touring, but during an encore they stepped off stage to be replaced by digital avatars. Like ABBA, they can now "Rock And Roll All Nite" forever.

