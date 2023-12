Gazans who fled Northern Gaza say they're running out of places to flee to Israel's military says it's expanded its Gaza ground offensive and is now targeting Hamas strongholds across the Gaza strip. It's also telling more Gazans to flee some areas in order to avoid strikes.

Middle East Gazans who fled Northern Gaza say they're running out of places to flee to Gazans who fled Northern Gaza say they're running out of places to flee to Listen · 3:36 3:36 Israel's military says it's expanded its Gaza ground offensive and is now targeting Hamas strongholds across the Gaza strip. It's also telling more Gazans to flee some areas in order to avoid strikes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor