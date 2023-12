How U.S. alignment with Israel in Gaza could be undermining American interests The U.S. is aligned with Israel as it responds to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. Some say supporting Israel is undermining U.S. interests as Israel airstrikes have killed thousands of Palestinian civilians.

National How U.S. alignment with Israel in Gaza could be undermining American interests How U.S. alignment with Israel in Gaza could be undermining American interests Listen · 5:38 5:38 The U.S. is aligned with Israel as it responds to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. Some say supporting Israel is undermining U.S. interests as Israel airstrikes have killed thousands of Palestinian civilians. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor