A small study offers hope for people with traumatic brain injuries A study suggests that deep brain stimulation can improve focus and attention in people recovering from a traumatic brain injury. This could offer a path for those living with debilitating impairments.

Science A small study offers hope for people with traumatic brain injuries A small study offers hope for people with traumatic brain injuries Listen · 4:28 4:28 A study suggests that deep brain stimulation can improve focus and attention in people recovering from a traumatic brain injury. This could offer a path for those living with debilitating impairments. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor