What the fossil fuel industry is saying in this year's climate talks The fossil fuel industry has a huge voice in this year's climate talks. But what are oil companies actually saying? And why does it matter? We break down their statements into plain English.

Climate What the fossil fuel industry is saying in this year's climate talks What the fossil fuel industry is saying in this year's climate talks Listen · 6:31 6:31 The fossil fuel industry has a huge voice in this year's climate talks. But what are oil companies actually saying? And why does it matter? We break down their statements into plain English. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor