Cher's Christmas album tops the charts

Cher recently spoke with NPR's Scott Simon about her first holiday music album. "DJ Play a Christmas Song" has since hit Number 1 on two Billboard charts.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

And now a meditation on the spirit of Christmas from Cher.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DJ PLAY A CHRISTMAS SONG")

CHER: (Singing) DJ, play a Christmas song. I want to be dancing all night long.

Someone going to a disco on Christmas, and you think, oh, that's sad or whatever. But then you think people are getting together and having a good time, and it might not be the - what you think of as a Christmas scene, but I can feel it.

CHANG: Cher recently spoke with NPR's Scott Simon about her first holiday music album. "DJ Play A Christmas Song" has since hit No. 1 on two Billboard charts, one for dance electronic song sales and another for adult contemporary radio airplay.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DJ PLAY A CHRISTMAS SONG")

CHER: (Singing) It's cold outside, but it's warm in here.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

According to Billboard, this is the seventh decade where Cher has had at least one new song at the top of a chart. That includes her very first with Sonny Bono in 1965.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I GOT YOU BABE")

SONNY AND CHER: (Singing) I got you, babe.

SHAPIRO: And, of course, the iconic "Believe" from 1998.

CHANG: Woo.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BELIEVE")

CHER: (Singing) Do you believe in love after love?

SHAPIRO: Oh, and let's not forget the 1989 rock hit if "I Could Turn Back Time."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IF I COULD TURN BACK TIME")

CHER: (Singing) If I could turn back time...

CHANG: Cher now joins The Rolling Stones in landing seven No. 1s in seven decades. They too, it would seem, have found a way to turn back time.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IF I COULD TURN BACK TIME")

CHER: (Singing) ...You'd stay. If I could reach the stars, I'd give them all to you. Then you'd love me...

