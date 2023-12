A look at DeSantis' and Trump's campaigns in Iowa Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has visited all of Iowa's 99 counties, over a weekend that former President Donald Trump returned to the state. Trump maintains a significant lead in the polls in Iowa.

Elections A look at DeSantis' and Trump's campaigns in Iowa A look at DeSantis' and Trump's campaigns in Iowa Listen · 3:38 3:38 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has visited all of Iowa's 99 counties, over a weekend that former President Donald Trump returned to the state. Trump maintains a significant lead in the polls in Iowa. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor