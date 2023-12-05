The 'Renaissance' film and what we hear in Beyoncé's silence

In the credits for 'Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé' the Queen Bee makes it clear who is in charge. Written by? Beyoncé. Directed by? Beyoncé. Produced by? Beyoncé. And of course, starring...Beyoncé. For someone who is so in control of their own image, what is spoken and what is unspoken are equally loud.



In this episode, Brittany and B.A. Parker, co-host of NPR's Code Switch, get into key takeaways from the film and why people are calling on her to speak directly to today's politics.

