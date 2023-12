A former U.S. ambassador is charged with being an agent for Cuba Victor Manuel Rocha, a longtime U.S. diplomat who served as ambassador to Bolivia, has been arrested and charged with being a clandestine agent for the Cuban government. How was he finally caught?

