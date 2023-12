Sleeping on a regular schedule is key to health benefits, researcher says Should you stress about getting eight hours of sleep a night? Nope! Some experts say skip the worry and focus on keeping a consistent sleep schedule instead.

Should you stress about getting eight hours of sleep a night? Nope! Some experts say skip the worry and focus on keeping a consistent sleep schedule instead.