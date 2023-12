Brenda Lee's classic 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' finally topped the charts Lee recorded the song in 1958 when she was 13 — it topped Billboard's Hot 100 for the first time thanks to a new video starring Lee that was produced to coincide with the song's 65th anniversary.

Music News Brenda Lee's classic 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' finally topped the charts Brenda Lee's classic 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' finally topped the charts Listen · 0:27 0:27 Lee recorded the song in 1958 when she was 13 — it topped Billboard's Hot 100 for the first time thanks to a new video starring Lee that was produced to coincide with the song's 65th anniversary. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor