Migrants drawn to Colo. mountain towns find work is plentiful but shelter is limited A small bedroom community for Colorado ski resorts recently discovered dozens of Venezuelan migrants living in cars under a bridge. Helping them is straining local resources.

National Migrants drawn to Colo. mountain towns find work is plentiful but shelter is limited Migrants drawn to Colo. mountain towns find work is plentiful but shelter is limited Audio will be available later today. A small bedroom community for Colorado ski resorts recently discovered dozens of Venezuelan migrants living in cars under a bridge. Helping them is straining local resources. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor