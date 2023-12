Curtains that once dressed windows of British royal residences will now dress people King Charles commissioned fashion students to repurpose old curtains from Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. Curtains, some from the 50s, are now jackets and kimonos that look new.

Art & Design Curtains that once dressed windows of British royal residences will now dress people