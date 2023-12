A review of 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' from NPR's 'It's Been a Minute' NPR's It's Been a Minute reviews megastar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Review Movie Reviews A review of 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' from NPR's 'It's Been a Minute' A review of 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' from NPR's 'It's Been a Minute' Listen · 8:13 8:13 NPR's It's Been a Minute reviews megastar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor