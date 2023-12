An Israeli man remembers his Gazan friend A Palestinian living in Gaza and a Jewish Israeli bonded over their hopes for peace and dreamed of one day getting a coffee together. But with one killed in the war in Gaza, that's now impossible.

Middle East
An Israeli man remembers his Gazan friend