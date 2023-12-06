Breaking The Menstruation Taboo : Fresh Air More than half of the population menstruates, and yet there is still so much shame and stigma surrounding what is a normal part of life. We talk with filmmaker Lina Lyte Plioplyte about her new documentary Periodical. The film looks at the origins of the cultural stigma around periods. We also talk about period poverty, taxation on menstrual products, and reframing how we think about menopause.

The documentary is streaming on Peacock and airing on MSNBC.



Also, Maureen Corrigan shares her picks for the 10 best books of the year.

