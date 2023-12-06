In a year of book bans, Maureen Corrigan's top 10 affirm the joy of reading widely

If you were to judge a year solely by its books, you'd have to say 2023 was outstanding; but, in a different sense, book banning efforts have also been outstanding this year. This year's 10 best books list is an affirmation of the pleasures of reading widely and freely:

Nonfiction How to Say Babylon: A Memoir by Safiya Sinclair 37 Ink In her charged memoir, How to Say Babylon, Safiya Sinclair evokes her childhood in Jamaica and charts her gradual revolt against her strict Rastafarian upbringing. Sinclair's father, a celebrated reggae musician, dictated his daughters' diet, education and appearance: dreadlocks, no jewelry and figure obliterating clothing. The pull of poetry along with Sinclair's own innate resolve not to become a subordinate wife — someone, as she says, "Ordinary and unselfed," — carried her into a wider world. Find Sinclair's Fresh Air interview here.

Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma by Claire Dederer Knopf Monsters, by Claire Dederer, is cultural criticism at its most incisive and wry. In this slim book, Dederer, who started out as a film critic, dives into the vexed issue of whether art created by men (and some women) who've done "monstrous" things can still be considered great. Should geniuses like Picasso, Dederer asks, get a "hall pass" for their behavior? Read my full review here.

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann Doubleday David Grann's latest work of narrative nonfiction, The Wager, is part Robinson Crusoe, part Lord of the Flies. The Wager tells the gripping tale of a British ship of that name that broke apart off the coast of Patagonia in 1741. "As the waves thumped the ship, ... ," Grann writes of the ship's final death blow, "it lunged forward and struck more rocks. The rudder shattered and an anchor weighing more than two tons crashed through the ship's hull, leaving a gaping hole in the Wager." Some of the stranded sailors patched together a rickety vessel and sailed 2,500 miles to Brazil. But, then, a second group of sailors from The Wager miraculously surfaced and the official survival story became much more complicated. Find Grann's Fresh Air interview here.

