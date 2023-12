U.S. pressures Israel to stop Israeli settler violence against West Bank Palestinians The State Department announces visa bans for Israeli settlers who've recently attacked Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Palestinians who've attacked Israelis would also be subject to the bans.

Middle East U.S. pressures Israel to stop Israeli settler violence against West Bank Palestinians U.S. pressures Israel to stop Israeli settler violence against West Bank Palestinians Listen · 2:05 2:05 The State Department announces visa bans for Israeli settlers who've recently attacked Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Palestinians who've attacked Israelis would also be subject to the bans. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor