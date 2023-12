City council candidate in Rainier, Wash., loses election because he didn't vote Damion Green chose not to vote for himself, fearing it would seem narcissistic — he lost by one vote. His opponent tells The Seattle Times he did vote for himself, after his wife gave him a nudge.

