A term for popular a reggaeton dance is added to Spanish-language dictionary The Spanish Royal Academy has added "perreo" to its dictionary, but the term's been around for decades. The move puts a spotlight on the dance and its significance in reggaetón music.

Pop Culture A term for popular a reggaeton dance is added to Spanish-language dictionary A term for popular a reggaeton dance is added to Spanish-language dictionary Listen · 2:33 2:33 The Spanish Royal Academy has added "perreo" to its dictionary, but the term's been around for decades. The move puts a spotlight on the dance and its significance in reggaetón music. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor