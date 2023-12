Denny Laine, co-founder of the Moody Blues and Wings, dies at 79 Laine sang lead vocals on one of the 1960s biggest hits, "Go Now," with his band the Moody Blues. Laine would go on to write one of the best selling songs in British history, 1977's "Mull of Kintyre."

Music News Denny Laine, co-founder of the Moody Blues and Wings, dies at 79 Denny Laine, co-founder of the Moody Blues and Wings, dies at 79 Laine sang lead vocals on one of the 1960s biggest hits, "Go Now," with his band the Moody Blues. Laine would go on to write one of the best selling songs in British history, 1977's "Mull of Kintyre."