Lewiston, Maine, continues the journey to recovery nearly 6 weeks after mass shooting More than a month after a deadly mass-shooting, Lewiston, Maine, businesses are feeling the economic pain just as residents deal with the trauma of the attacks.

Lewiston, Maine, continues the journey to recovery nearly 6 weeks after mass shooting Lewiston, Maine, continues the journey to recovery nearly 6 weeks after mass shooting Listen · 4:11 4:11 More than a month after a deadly mass-shooting, Lewiston, Maine, businesses are feeling the economic pain just as residents deal with the trauma of the attacks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor