The legacy of visionary TV producer Norman Lear, dead at 101 Norman Lear, who addressed serious issues in humorous sitcoms, died Tuesday in Los Angeles at the age of 101. He leaves behind a legacy of hit 1970s sitcoms that revolutionized television.

Obituaries The legacy of visionary TV producer Norman Lear, dead at 101 The legacy of visionary TV producer Norman Lear, dead at 101 Listen · 5:18 5:18 Norman Lear, who addressed serious issues in humorous sitcoms, died Tuesday in Los Angeles at the age of 101. He leaves behind a legacy of hit 1970s sitcoms that revolutionized television. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor