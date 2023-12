Here are the 25 top viewed Wikipedia articles of 2023 The publicly-edited online encyclopedia Wikipedia raked in more than 84 billion views this year. The Wikimedia Foundation gas released a breakdown of those numbers.

Culture Here are the 25 top viewed Wikipedia articles of 2023 Here are the 25 top viewed Wikipedia articles of 2023 Listen · 1:04 1:04 The publicly-edited online encyclopedia Wikipedia raked in more than 84 billion views this year. The Wikimedia Foundation gas released a breakdown of those numbers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor