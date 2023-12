The young industry of wind energy has hit economic headwinds in the U.S. At UN climate talks, the global community is looking at tripling the amount of renewables coming online. In the U.S., that's meant a push into offshore wind — but it's been met with fits and starts.

At UN climate talks, the global community is looking at tripling the amount of renewables coming online. In the U.S., that's meant a push into offshore wind — but it's been met with fits and starts.