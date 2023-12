How Ukraine's tech experts joined forces with the government despite differences Across Ukraine, tech experts are at the forefront of the defense against Russia, from drones to cybersecurity. But it's after the war that their innovation might help bolster Ukraine's future.

Europe How Ukraine's tech experts joined forces with the government despite differences How Ukraine's tech experts joined forces with the government despite differences Listen · 7:55 7:55 Across Ukraine, tech experts are at the forefront of the defense against Russia, from drones to cybersecurity. But it's after the war that their innovation might help bolster Ukraine's future. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor