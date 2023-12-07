SNL's Kenan Thompson : Fresh Air In his new book, Kenan Thompson shares stories from his life and career, like his early days at SNL, his estrangement from his longtime co-star Kel Mitchell, and how he was conned by an accountant, lost all of his Nickelodeon money and had to file for bankruptcy. "It's humbling when people in the McDonald's drive-thru line recognize you, and then they also recognize that you're paying for a meal with change," he tells Tonya Mosley. His new book is When I Was Your Age.



Also, John Powers reviews the documentary Anselm.

Also, John Powers reviews the documentary Anselm.