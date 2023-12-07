Accessibility links
Enlarge this image

Recreational divers stand outside the New South Whales Parliament holding an inflatable toy shark as a protest against the government's refusal to exclude fishing from key habitat areas for the critically endangered grey nurse shark in Sydney. DAVID HANCOCK/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
DAVID HANCOCK/AFP via Getty Images

Recreational divers stand outside the New South Whales Parliament holding an inflatable toy shark as a protest against the government's refusal to exclude fishing from key habitat areas for the critically endangered grey nurse shark in Sydney.

DAVID HANCOCK/AFP via Getty Images

Plants and animals across the world are struggling for many reasons, whether it's due to invasive species, pollution, or climate change.

A lot of those reasons are caused by human activities. Within the last 50 years, we've taken some steps to try and ease that.

Some places like Gorongosa National Park have the world's most hopeful stories of wildlife recovery. And that recovery is just as important to wildlife as it is to the community.

There are a few international bodies dedicated to biodiversity conservation: IPBES, the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP 15), CITES. Those organizations don't include each country's own plan for conservation.

But how do they work together? What are the difficulties of working as an international community to preserve the world's biodiversity?

This episode is part of our series, "SOS: Save Our Species." The series takes a closer look at the Endangered Species Act.

