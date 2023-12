Sen. Bernie Sanders supports aid to Israel but says it should have conditions GOP opposition stopped an aid bill for Israel and Ukraine from passing in the Senate. Sanders, who supports aid to Israel in its war against Hamas but says it should be conditional, also voted no.

