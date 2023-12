It was 50 years ago this week that the iconic NYC club CBGB opened its doors The legendary New York City club CBGB was known for hosting America's punk and new wave movements. The club closed its doors in 2006.

Music News It was 50 years ago this week that the iconic NYC club CBGB opened its doors It was 50 years ago this week that the iconic NYC club CBGB opened its doors Listen · 1:46 1:46 The legendary New York City club CBGB was known for hosting America's punk and new wave movements. The club closed its doors in 2006. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor