What's it like to live in southern Lebanon, where Israel trades fire with Hezbollah? People in southern Lebanon got a brief respite from the recent fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, but that ended when the fighting in Gaza fighting.

Middle East What's it like to live in southern Lebanon, where Israel trades fire with Hezbollah? What's it like to live in southern Lebanon, where Israel trades fire with Hezbollah? Listen · 4:42 4:42 People in southern Lebanon got a brief respite from the recent fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, but that ended when the fighting in Gaza fighting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor