Latin America Alberto Fujimori, Peru's former president, freed from prison on humanitarian grounds Alberto Fujimori, Peru's former president, freed from prison on humanitarian grounds Fujimori had been serving a 25-year sentence for directing death squads against supposed subversives. His release has been condemned by human rights activists and triggered an uproar in Peru.