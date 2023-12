Damon Albarn of the Britpop band Blur says the band is going on hiatus — again The group first broke up in 2003 but got back together in 2009. It's not clear why the band is taking a break, but the "Parklife" singer told a French magazine that it felt like the right thing to do.

