'Poor Things': a Frankenstein-inspired black comedy Emma Stone teams up with director Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, a Frankenstein-inspired black comedy about a young woman shaking up the society around her as she comes into her own.

Review Movies 'Poor Things': a Frankenstein-inspired black comedy 'Poor Things': a Frankenstein-inspired black comedy Listen · 3:58 3:58 Emma Stone teams up with director Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, a Frankenstein-inspired black comedy about a young woman shaking up the society around her as she comes into her own. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor