Israel pushes back as the Biden administration pressures it to spare Gaza civilians The Biden administration is putting pressure on Israel to reduce casualties in its war on Gaza, but Israel is pushing back against its indispensable ally.

World Israel pushes back as the Biden administration pressures it to spare Gaza civilians Israel pushes back as the Biden administration pressures it to spare Gaza civilians Audio will be available later today. The Biden administration is putting pressure on Israel to reduce casualties in its war on Gaza, but Israel is pushing back against its indispensable ally. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor