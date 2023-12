This new council member's vote for himself won him the election NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Ryan Roth, newly-elected city council member for Rainier, Wash., about winning his seat by one vote — a vote he cast himself.

Elections This new council member's vote for himself won him the election