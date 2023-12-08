Accessibility links
Yo La Tengo's Ira Kaplan : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn Ira Kaplan has played guitar and co-fronted the band Yo La Tengo for almost forty years. He founded Yo La Tengo with his wife Georgia Hubley back in 1984. They've put out over a dozen albums since then. Their latest is This Stupid World. On Bullseye, Kaplan talks about Yo La Tengo's latest album, the band's early influences and the story behind their name. Plus, Jesse and Ira discuss the kind of "old guy" musician Ira wants to be as he settles into the back half of middle age.

Ira Kaplan (right), James McNew (center) and Georgia Hubley (left) of Yo La Tengo

Ira Kaplan has been the guitarist and frontman of Yo La Tengo for almost forty years.

Him and his wife Georgia Hubley started the band back in 1984. Their music is understated and delicate. Yet, remarkably striking — they are the perfect tunes for your life's soundtrack.

The band's gone through a couple of changes throughout the years. Their current bassist James McNew joined the group in the 90s. But, Yo La Tengo continues to make great music.

They're beloved by critics and dads, far and wide. And they've just released their seventeenth album: This Stupid World.

On Bullseye, Ira Kaplan talks about Yo La Tengo's latest album, the band's early influences and the story behind their name. Plus, he gets into the kind of "old guy" musician he wants to be.

Yo La Tengo is going on tour next year. For more information about dates and tickets, click here.