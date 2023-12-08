The News Roundup For December 8, 2023

Enlarge this image toggle caption Carl Court/Getty Images Carl Court/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson is playing hardball with the Senate. The Louisiana Republican told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer this week that he can't pass any funding for Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasions through the House unless it was paired with immigration reforms.

The United States is set to impose visa bans on violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank. The new State Department restrictions target "individuals believed to have been involved in undermining peace, security, or stability in the West Bank, including through committing acts of violence or taking other actions that unduly restrict civilians' access to essential services and basic necessities."

A grand jury in Nevada has indicted six pro-Trump Republicans who submitted election certificates to Congress declaring the former president the winner of the 2020 election.

Also this week, audio was leaked of Israeli hostages previously held by Hamas details their anger with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Audio of a meeting between them and the prime minister reveals their disapproval of the government's conduct while handling their situation.

A former U.S. diplomat was charged this week with espionage. Ex-ambassador Victor Manuel Rocha is accused of spying for Cuba.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was heckled as he attempted to apologize for the deaths of British citizens during the pandemic. "The dead can't hear your apologies," cried one critic.

Find more of our programs online.