A Jazz Piano Christmas 2023, live from The Kennedy Center This year, the annual holiday concert, recorded live at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., features an all-Cuban lineup: Hilario Durán, Melvis Santa and Alfredo Rodriguez.
Pianists Hilario Durán, Melvis Santa and Alfredo Rodríguez talk with host Felix Contreras onstage at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Jati Lindsay/Courtesy of The Kennedy Center

Pianists Hilario Durán, Melvis Santa and Alfredo Rodríguez talk with host Felix Contreras onstage at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Jati Lindsay/Courtesy of The Kennedy Center

Palm trees and sandy beaches were in the air on a chilly December night as we gathered for NPR's annual A Jazz Piano Christmas concert at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

This year, the annual holiday concert featured an all-Cuban program with veteran Hilario Durán, vocalist/pianist Melvis Santa and former Jazz Piano Christmas young talent, Alfredo Rodríguez.

While now living in different parts of the world, each brought their Cuban roots to a collection of traditional holiday tunes and a couple of other songs that reflected their connections to Afro-Cuban culture and jazz.

From cha-cha-cha's to ho-ho-ho's, the whole concert is a holiday treat with a distinct, danceable groove.

SET LIST

Hilario Durán

  • Medley: "Carol of the Bells" / "What Child is This?"
  • "O Holy Night"
  • "O Christmas Tree"

Melvis Santa

  • "Dibule oñí" (Merceditas Valdés)
  • "Descarga pa' Celeste" (Melvis Santa)
  • "Santa Baby" (Philip Springer, Joan Javits)

Alfredo Rodríguez

  • "El Güije" (Alfredo Rodríguez)
  • "Silent Night"
  • "Jingle Bells"
