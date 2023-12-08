Jazz Piano Christmas 2023

Palm trees and sandy beaches were in the air on a chilly December night as we gathered for NPR's annual A Jazz Piano Christmas concert at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

This year, the annual holiday concert featured an all-Cuban program with veteran Hilario Durán, vocalist/pianist Melvis Santa and former Jazz Piano Christmas young talent, Alfredo Rodríguez.

While now living in different parts of the world, each brought their Cuban roots to a collection of traditional holiday tunes and a couple of other songs that reflected their connections to Afro-Cuban culture and jazz.

From cha-cha-cha's to ho-ho-ho's, the whole concert is a holiday treat with a distinct, danceable groove.

SET LIST

Hilario Durán

Medley: "Carol of the Bells" / "What Child is This?"

"O Holy Night"

"O Christmas Tree"

Melvis Santa

"Dibule oñí" (Merceditas Valdés)

"Descarga pa' Celeste" (Melvis Santa)

"Santa Baby" (Philip Springer, Joan Javits)

Alfredo Rodríguez