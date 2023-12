Teenager in California becomes the youngest person to pass the state's bar exam Peter Park graduated high school at 13, went to law school, became a law clerk and passed the bar exam at 17. He's now 18, and aspires to be a prosecutor.

National Teenager in California becomes the youngest person to pass the state's bar exam Teenager in California becomes the youngest person to pass the state's bar exam Listen · 0:26 0:26 Peter Park graduated high school at 13, went to law school, became a law clerk and passed the bar exam at 17. He's now 18, and aspires to be a prosecutor. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor