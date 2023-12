Love sharing your favorite music with friends? People are into Spotify Wrapped Why some people love sharing their Spotify Wrapped and other annual recaps of their habits.

Music News Love sharing your favorite music with friends? People are into Spotify Wrapped Love sharing your favorite music with friends? People are into Spotify Wrapped Listen · 3:05 3:05 Why some people love sharing their Spotify Wrapped and other annual recaps of their habits. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor