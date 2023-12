Writers at 'The Atlantic' examine what Trump's second term could look like NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jeffery Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, why he dedicated an issue of the magazine to the potential dangers of a second term for former president Donald Trump.

Media Writers at 'The Atlantic' examine what Trump's second term could look like Writers at 'The Atlantic' examine what Trump's second term could look like Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jeffery Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, why he dedicated an issue of the magazine to the potential dangers of a second term for former president Donald Trump. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor