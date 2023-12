After House hearing on campus antisemitism, college presidents are under fire Tension builds over comments elite university presidents made at a congressional hearing about antisemitism on campus.

Education After House hearing on campus antisemitism, college presidents are under fire After House hearing on campus antisemitism, college presidents are under fire Audio will be available later today. Tension builds over comments elite university presidents made at a congressional hearing about antisemitism on campus. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor