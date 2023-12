There's backlash over U.K. prime mister's plan to send migrants to Rwanda NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Madeleine Sumption of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, about the British government's latest plan to send migrants to Rwanda.

Europe There's backlash over U.K. prime mister's plan to send migrants to Rwanda There's backlash over U.K. prime mister's plan to send migrants to Rwanda Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Madeleine Sumption of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, about the British government's latest plan to send migrants to Rwanda. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor