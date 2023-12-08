Gwyneth Paltrow made a stunning admission: she hasn't seen 'Avengers: Endgame'

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. "Iron Man" actor Gwyneth Paltrow has made a stunning admission. She hasn't seen "Avengers: Endgame," even though she's in it. Paltrow portrayed Pepper Potts in the first film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now there are - count them - 33. She told an interviewer at the Red Sea Film Festival, I can't keep track of who's what. I mean, fair, what with her other life as a lifestyle mogul in this universe. She said she'll get around to watching it eventually.

