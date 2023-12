Unemployment down as UAW and Hollywood actors return from strikes U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs in November, as the unemployment rate fell to 3.7%. The resolution of the UAW and Hollywood actors' strikes helped to boost those numbers.

Economy Unemployment down as UAW and Hollywood actors return from strikes Unemployment down as UAW and Hollywood actors return from strikes Listen · 2:11 2:11 U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs in November, as the unemployment rate fell to 3.7%. The resolution of the UAW and Hollywood actors' strikes helped to boost those numbers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor