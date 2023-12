What journalism can do to protect democracy during the 2024 election NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with former Washington Post editor and author of Collision of Power Martin Baron about what a second Trump term could mean for the U.S. and democracy.

What journalism can do to protect democracy during the 2024 election What journalism can do to protect democracy during the 2024 election Listen · 8:01 8:01 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with former Washington Post editor and author of Collision of Power Martin Baron about what a second Trump term could mean for the U.S. and democracy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor