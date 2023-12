British government pushes ahead with plan to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda Despite legal challenges, the U.K. is pushing ahead with a plan to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda. But it's already cost taxpayers twice what was planned, and no one has been deported yet.

World British government pushes ahead with plan to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda British government pushes ahead with plan to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda Listen · 3:39 3:39 Despite legal challenges, the U.K. is pushing ahead with a plan to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda. But it's already cost taxpayers twice what was planned, and no one has been deported yet. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor