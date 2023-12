Venezuela says it's moving ahead with plans to take over territory in Guyana The international community, including the U.S., are taking Venezuela's threat to annex neighboring Guyana seriously. But Guyanese are standing firm.

Venezuela says it's moving ahead with plans to take over territory in Guyana Venezuela says it's moving ahead with plans to take over territory in Guyana Audio will be available later today. The international community, including the U.S., are taking Venezuela's threat to annex neighboring Guyana seriously. But Guyanese are standing firm. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor