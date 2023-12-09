Accessibility links
Fred Schneider talks singing his own songs at karaoke : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! The B-52's Fred Schneider joins panelists Eugene Cordero, Luke Burbank, and Paula Poundstone to talk Christmas albums, thrown ham, and singing "Love Shack" at karaoke.

Fred Schneider talks singing his own songs at karaoke

Fred Schneider talks singing his own songs at karaoke

SAN PEDRO, CA - OCTOBER 29: Singer Fred Schneider of the The B-52's performs on stage at the Growlers 6 festival at the LA Waterfront on October 29, 2017 in San Pedro, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images)
Matt Cowan/Getty Images
Matt Cowan/Getty Images

Fred Schneider may be the most unlikely pop star of all time. As the singer and frontman of the B-52s, he scored several surreal hits with songs like "Rock Lobster," "Love Shack," and "Private Idaho." Since then, he's written books, composed TV theme songs, and, with his band the Superions, released one of the strangest and best Christmas albums of all time. He's responsible for "Love Shack," but we find out how much he loves Shaq.