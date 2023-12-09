Fred Schneider talks singing his own songs at karaoke

Fred Schneider may be the most unlikely pop star of all time. As the singer and frontman of the B-52s, he scored several surreal hits with songs like "Rock Lobster," "Love Shack," and "Private Idaho." Since then, he's written books, composed TV theme songs, and, with his band the Superions, released one of the strangest and best Christmas albums of all time. He's responsible for "Love Shack," but we find out how much he loves Shaq.